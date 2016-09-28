-
“Three, two, one…robot!”
A Chugiak couple was without a home Saturday after fire tore through much of their house on McManus Drive. B.J. Lebeck and Brian Johnson were enjoying a leisurely afternoon when the fire broke out.
It’s on.
Chugiak reached the semifinals of the Cook Inlet Conference hockey tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with a 7-1 win over East in a first-round clash at the McDonald Center in Eagle River.
By Matt Tunseth Chugiak-Eagle River Star With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, high school students at Chugiak and Eagle River High are uniting to see who can help mend the most broken hearts.
One of the most notorious intersections in a notoriously tricky traffic town is set for an overhaul – and the state wants to hear what people have to say about it.
Finding a job in a challenging economy isn’t always easy, but the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is trying to make the task a little less daunting.
