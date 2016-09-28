-
Budget crunch
-
The big news right now in Chugiak-Eagle River is, well, the news.
Sports
-
The Chugiak girls basketball team cashed in on its trip to Las Vegas, defeating Orosi (Calif.) 74-32 to take third place in the Gold bracket at the Gator Winter Classic basketball tournament on Friday, Dec. 30.
-
ANCHORAGE – Dawson Budke’s long road to redemption ended Saturday night with a triumphant victory in his final high school match.
Top Stories
-
Southcentral Alaska will have to wait until at least 2017 for its storm of the century.
-
The National Weather Service is predicting a major winter storm will hit Eagle River and surrounding areas beginning Thursday afternoon (Dec. 29) and continuing into Friday, Dec. 30.
-
ANCHORAGE – The Eagle River man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl was arraigned in Alaska Superior Court in Anchorage on Monday, Dec. 19.
-
As the frosty crisp air has begun to tingle our noses, the children rush through the park filled with anticipation for a bright Christmas.
People
-
As the frosty crisp air has begun to... Read More
-
Imagine you bring your child to a routine... Read More
-
People considering joining their local... Read More
-
BOZEMAN – Noelle Coniglio of Eagle River... Read More
-
Last week Leos and Lions had the pleasure... Read More
-
Local Boy Scout Kaulani Napoleon has... Read More
-
As Lions we are challenged this Centennial... Read More
Military News
-
As the home to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the Municipality of Anchorage including the towns... Read More
-
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — A couple of milliseconds. That’s how much time Air Force Staff... Read More
-
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — Members of the Arctic Warrior Top Three performed their first... Read More
-
Eagle River VFW Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9785 is excited to announce the kick... Read More
-
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — 673d Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical engineer Jonathan... Read More