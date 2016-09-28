-
A 31-year-old Eagle River woman died Thursday, Jan. 5 when the pick-up truck she was driving crashed about six miles north of Trapper Creek along the Parks Highway.
Eklutna Inc. and the Municipality of Anchorage have agreed to settle a dispute over millions of dollars claimed by the Native corporation for natural gas generated at the Anchorage Landfill and sold to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Sports
Howling sled dogs created a welcome din over the weekend at the Chugiak Dog Mushers Association’s Beach Lake Trails, where there’s finally enough snow to set a hook.
Local biathletes Grace Gilliland and Helen Wilson have been named to the U.S. national team that will compete at the Youth/Junior Biathlon World Championships Feb. 20-28.
Top Stories
Eagle River’s ties to the Alaska State Council on the Arts date back generations, so it’s appropriate the state agency drew its newest executive director from the area.
The Chugiak-Eagle River legislative delegation will host a town hall meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Eagle River Town Center (12001 Business Boulevard) Room 170 in downtown Eagle River.
There’s a lot more to bird watching than meets the eye. Take finance, for example.
Items in the Police Beat are taken from the Anchorage Police Department’s online public database, and the department’s Public Information Office provides specific crime information. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
People
Military News
