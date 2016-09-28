-
Winter recreation fans are getting a second gift over the holiday weekend.
-
Glen Klinkart wants people to know Anchorage is still a pretty safe place to live.
Sports
-
A blanket of fresh snow Friday may have made for challenging driving and added shoveling, but it couldn’t have been more welcome at the Beach Lake Trails in Chugiak, where the snow fell just in time for Chugiak Stampede, the first high school Nord
-
Brandon Lajoie had a hat trick and two assists and Logan Dudinsky scored two goals as Eagle River cruised to an 8-0 non conference win over Juneau-Douglas on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the McDonald Center in Eagle River.
Top Stories
-
Chugiak-Eagle River legislators asked for an earful and got one Tuesday night, hearing from constituents on everything from the state budget gap to the ruts in local highways during a town hall meeting at the Eagle River Town Center.
-
Items in the Police Beat are taken from the Anchorage Police Department’s online public database, and the department’s Public Information Office provides specific crime information. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
-
The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management extended its dense fog advisory for the Anchorage area through 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
-
Eagle River’s ties to the Alaska State Council on the Arts date back generations, so it’s appropriate the state agency drew its newest executive director from the area.
People
-
As the frosty crisp air has begun to... Read More
-
Imagine you bring your child to a routine... Read More
-
People considering joining their local... Read More
-
BOZEMAN – Noelle Coniglio of Eagle River... Read More
-
Last week Leos and Lions had the pleasure... Read More
-
Local Boy Scout Kaulani Napoleon has... Read More
-
As Lions we are challenged this Centennial... Read More
Military News
-
As the home to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the Municipality of Anchorage including the towns... Read More
-
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — A couple of milliseconds. That’s how much time Air Force Staff... Read More
-
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — Members of the Arctic Warrior Top Three performed their first... Read More
-
Eagle River VFW Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9785 is excited to announce the kick... Read More
-
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — 673d Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical engineer Jonathan... Read More