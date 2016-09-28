-
The end of a bitter cold snap ushered in the second straight weekend of heavy snow as winter's triumphant return to Southcentral Alaska continued Saturday, Jan. 21.
Wood smoke and bacon grease wafted through the air outside the cozy log cabin, its sturdy wooden frame holding strong against the falling snow.
Sports
Chugiak’s unbeaten run came to a crashing halt on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when the Mustangs suffered their first loss in more than a month in a 4-2 defeat to Dimond at the McDonald Center in Eagle River.
Wasilla remains the class of Alaska girls basketball, but Saturday’s clash with Chugiak proved the Mustangs aren’t far behind.
Top Stories
Finding a job in a challenging economy isn’t always easy, but the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is trying to make the task a little less daunting.
Nobody had a wilder Saturday night than the Chugiak Dog Mushers Association did Jan. 14.
In the 36 years records have been kept at the Eagle River Nature Center, it’s never been colder on Jan. 18 than it was in 2017.
(Note: Items in the Police Beat are taken from the Anchorage Police Department’s online public database, and the department’s Public Information Office provides specific crime information.
People
As the frosty crisp air has begun to... Read More
Imagine you bring your child to a routine... Read More
People considering joining their local... Read More
BOZEMAN – Noelle Coniglio of Eagle River... Read More
Last week Leos and Lions had the pleasure... Read More
Local Boy Scout Kaulani Napoleon has... Read More
As Lions we are challenged this Centennial... Read More
Military News
As the home to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the Municipality of Anchorage including the towns... Read More
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — A couple of milliseconds. That’s how much time Air Force Staff... Read More
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — Members of the Arctic Warrior Top Three performed their first... Read More
Eagle River VFW Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9785 is excited to announce the kick... Read More
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON — 673d Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical engineer Jonathan... Read More